Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
14052
Amount
$43,067.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

14012 Lake Shore, LLC
2885 Pease Dr., Unit 319
Rocky River Ohio 44116
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
53 
2 Bedroom
14 
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
15 
Units of Ref.
82 
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
77074 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
GARDEN APTS 40+ U 
Neighborhood
22071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.92200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
414.70 
Legal Frontage
135.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
40155 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
690
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2991
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
13
Living Units
13
Single Fixtures
26
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
65
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2991
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2991
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2991
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2991
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
639
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2555
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
12
Living Units
12
Single Fixtures
24
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
60
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2555
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
2555
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
2555
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
2555
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
841
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
11985
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
57
Living Units
57
Single Fixtures
114
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
285
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
4
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
11985
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
11985
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
11985
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
23970
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
B
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
6248
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
N
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
6248
Use Description
APT-BSMT-PRK
Description
BMT
Area
6248
Use Description
PARKING STRUCTURE
Description
1ST
 