Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
14057
Amount
$4,131.07
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Valeria Benn, et al.
3871 Grenville Road
University Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
66.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
6600 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 