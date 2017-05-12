Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
14058
Amount
$368.67
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Freda Wiley, et al.
6029 Engle Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44127
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
78.00 
Legal Frontage
99.10 
Average Depth
78 
Lot Square Ft.
4602 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 