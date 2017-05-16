Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 12, 2017
Case Number
14068
Amount
$1,242.82
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Buckeye Sauce Corporation, et al.
3770 Lee Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.54800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
172.60 
Legal Frontage
126.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
23850 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 