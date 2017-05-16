Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 9, 2017
Case Number
880022
Amount
$16,084.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Ernet, LLC, et al.
5005 Rockside Rd., Ste. 425
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
SI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
11359 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE AUTO SVC 
Neighborhood
25079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.28000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
12200 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
693
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1966
Effective Age
1957
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
11359
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
18

Building Amenity

Measure
693
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
11359
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 