Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 9, 2017
- Case Number
- 880044
- Amount
- $34,467.64
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Jahmal Moon, et al.
487 East 124th StreetCleveland Ohio 44108
