Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
14077
Amount
$58,907.87
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Richard Esperance, et al.
7403 Linwood Ave
Cleveland, OH 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ESPERANCE, RICHARD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-2 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
6312 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.15500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
45.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6750 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1578
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1916
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3156
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
3156
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3156
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3156
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 