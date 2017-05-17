Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
14084
Amount
$3,559.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

John W. Petrow, et al.
9830 York Theta Dr.
North Royalton, OH 44133
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
3416 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
51077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.14300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
6237 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
B/F
Floor Area
2450
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
614
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2450
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
Area
966
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
 