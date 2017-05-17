Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
880115
Amount
$1,000.62
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Ace Real Estate and Investments, LLC
Co Ashley L. Cardona, Stat Agt., 6481 Leon Rd.
Andover, OH 44003
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
132.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
132 
Lot Square Ft.
4620 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 