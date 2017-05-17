Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 880115
- Amount
- $1,000.62
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge D. Matia
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Ace Real Estate and Investments, LLC
Co Ashley L. Cardona, Stat Agt., 6481 Leon Rd.
Andover, OH 44003
About your information and the public record.