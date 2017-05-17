Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 10, 2017
Case Number
880150
Amount
$1,897.82
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Laster, LLC, et al.
3688 Strathavon Road
Shaker Heights, OH 44120
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2513 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.09800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
33.20 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4290 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
900
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1930
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2513
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
1
Living Units
1
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
2513
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1633
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
Area
880
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
 