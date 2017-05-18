Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 11, 2017
- Case Number
- 880183
- Amount
- $84,577.96
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation
5016 Parkway Plaza Blvd., Ste. 200Charlotte North Carolina 28217
Plaintiff's Attorney
Lerner Sampson & Rothfuss
120 E Fourth St, 8th flr
Cincinnati OH 45201-5480
Defendant
Paul Michael Newman, et al.
1383 Bonnieview Ave. Apt. 5Lakewood Ohio 44107
