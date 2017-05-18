Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880192
Amount
$8,779.21
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mack Bailey, Jr., et al.
14636 Euclid Ave.
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BAILEY, MACK JR. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
1643 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD COUNTER 
Neighborhood
28079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.22300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
76.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9728 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1962
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1572
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
5
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1572
Use Description
RESTAURANT
Description
1ST
 