Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880213
Amount
$4,977.52
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Vernell Best, et al.
2589 Ginger Wren Road
Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
4912 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.19200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
72.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
8352 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
814
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2442
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
2442
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
2442
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
2442
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 