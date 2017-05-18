Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880216
Amount
$3,043.12
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Maria Sarsama, et al.
3343 West 97th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
6237 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
51175 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.08600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3763 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
891
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1782
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
7
Living Units
7
Single Fixtures
12
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
33
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
891
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
891
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UTL
Description
BMT
Area
1782
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1782
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1782
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 