Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 11, 2017
Case Number
880226
Amount
$2,255.10
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Wayn Martin, et al.
9401 Miles Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
TUZZAN LTD 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
720 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER RETAIL NEC 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14100 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1975
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
720
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
720
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 