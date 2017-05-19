Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 17, 2017
Case Number
14090
Amount
$4,132.76
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Palrich, Inc., et al.
4430 Warner Road
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2651 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
48.60 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5160 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1926
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2651
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
7
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
2651
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2651
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 