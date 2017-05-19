Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 17, 2017
Case Number
14094
Amount
$1,778.89
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Odie Properties III, LLC, et al.
4270 Meadow Gateway
Broadview Heights Ohio 44147
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ODIE PROPERTIES I, LLC. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3012 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
737
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
VP
Construction Class
D
Date Built
0000
Effective Age
1920
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1538
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
737
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1538
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1474
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 