Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 12, 2017
Case Number
880304
Amount
$57,307.42
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Barbara J. Hill, et al.
10804 Dove Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
143 
Lot Square Ft.
5005 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 