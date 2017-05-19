Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 880304
- Amount
- $57,307.42
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co., NA
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Barbara J. Hill, et al.
10804 Dove Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
About your information and the public record.