Common Pleas Quiet title

Date Filed
May 12, 2017
Case Number
880316
Case Type
Quiet title
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Columbia Far West, LLC
484 Viking Dr., Ste. 105
Virginia Beach Virginia 23452

Plaintiff's Attorney

Mark Louis Rodio
Frantz Ward LLP
200 Public Square, Suite 3000
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Columbia Park East MHP, LLC, et al.
3958 Brown Park Dr., Ste. D
Hilliard Ohio 43026
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Columbia Mhc East Llc 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
122 
Zoning Code
GI 
Zoning Use
IND- 
Tax Disrtict
10 
Use Area
1235 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
MOBILE HOME PARK 
Neighborhood
53009 
Total Buildings
Acreage
9.91500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
429.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
431910 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1948
Effective Age
1952
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
1235
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
8
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1235
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 