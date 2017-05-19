Common Pleas Quiet title
- Date Filed
- May 12, 2017
- Case Number
- 880316
- Case Type
- Quiet title
- Judge
- Judge S. Gallagher
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Columbia Far West, LLC
484 Viking Dr., Ste. 105Virginia Beach Virginia 23452
Plaintiff's Attorney
Frantz Ward LLP
200 Public Square, Suite 3000
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Columbia Park East MHP, LLC, et al.
3958 Brown Park Dr., Ste. DHilliard Ohio 43026
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- Columbia Mhc East Llc
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 122
- Zoning Code
- GI
- Zoning Use
- IND-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 1235
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- MOBILE HOME PARK
- Neighborhood
- 53009
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 9.91500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 429.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 431910
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1948
- Effective Age
- 1952
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 1235
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 8
- Toilet Rooms
- 2
- Total Fixtures
- 8
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 9
Building Use
- Area
- 1235
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST