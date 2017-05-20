Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 18, 2017
Case Number
14107
Amount
$4,182.54
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Chaquela Patterson, et al.
753 Parkwood Dr
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
KOLEGUE, LORELEI 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.36000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
231.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
231 
Lot Square Ft.
15681 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 