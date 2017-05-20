Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
May 15, 2017
Case Number
880322
Amount
$2,965,702.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge N. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Beachwood City School District Board of Education
24601 Fairmount Blvd.
Beachwood Ohio 44122

Plaintiff's Attorney

David Anthony Rose
Brindza McIntyre and Seed LLP
1111 Superior Ave, Ste 1025
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Warrensville Heights City School District Board of Education
4500 Warrensville Center Road
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
