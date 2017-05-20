Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- May 15, 2017
- Case Number
- 880322
- Amount
- $2,965,702.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge N. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Beachwood City School District Board of Education
24601 Fairmount Blvd.Beachwood Ohio 44122
Plaintiff's Attorney
Brindza McIntyre and Seed LLP
1111 Superior Ave, Ste 1025
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Warrensville Heights City School District Board of Education
4500 Warrensville Center RoadWarrensville Heights Ohio 44128
