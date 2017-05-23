Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 19, 2017
Case Number
14114
Amount
$4,485.17
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

James Barrow, et al.
19601 Chardon Rd
Euclid Ohio 44117
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BARROW, JAMES 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.17100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
173.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
173 
Lot Square Ft.
7439 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 