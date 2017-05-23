Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 16, 2017
Case Number
880424
Amount
$1,266.09
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Darryl E. Farmer, et al.
1680 Crest Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FARMER, DARRYL E. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
6000 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
28071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
46.40 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4642 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1000
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
SV
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1915
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
3000
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
6
Living Units
6
Single Fixtures
6
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
24
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
3000
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
3000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
3000
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 