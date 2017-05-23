Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 16, 2017
Case Number
880440
Amount
$854.52
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Ashtaq Ahmed, et al.
4989 Lander Road
Chagrin Falls Ohio 44022
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
AHMED, ASHFAQ 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
B-3 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
600 
Use Area
4968 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
AUTO REPAIR GARAGE 
Neighborhood
40083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.48800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
85.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
21250 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
15
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1967
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4968
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
4
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
15

Building Use

Area
4968
Use Description
COMM SERVICE GARAGE
Description
1ST
 