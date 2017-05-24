Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 22, 2017
Case Number
14120
Amount
$691.64
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Home-Redo, LLC
1752 Raylene Pl
Pomona California 91767
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOME-REDO, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
31.50 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
4288 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 