Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 22, 2017
Case Number
14121
Amount
$275.33
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Benjamin J. Zumock, et al.
23412 Kirkland
Bedford Ohio 44146
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
ZUMOCK, BENJAMIN J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
 
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
 
Acreage
0.37400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
102.00 
Legal Frontage
135.20 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
16283 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 