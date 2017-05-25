Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 18, 2017
Case Number
880564
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Fifth Third Bank
600 Superior Ave. East
Cleveland Ohio 44114

Plaintiff's Attorney

Carrie Mae Brosius
Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease LLP
200 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114-2327

Defendant

L.P. Weizer, et al.
2489 Coventry Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
15817 
Tax Abatement
EXP 
Tax Description
ELEVATOR OFFCE >2 ST 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.70200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
158.00 
Legal Frontage
205.50 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
30592 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1927
Effective Age
1963
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
5831
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
8
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
20
Toilet Rooms
9
Total Fixtures
62
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
4993
Use Description
OFC-BSMT-STG
Description
BMT
Area
4993
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
4993
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
4993
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
96
Condition
G
Construction Class
C
Date Built
2003
Effective Age
2004
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1354
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
Y
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
11

Building Amenity

Measure
96
Type
CPYC
Floor Level
CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP

Building Use

Area
1354
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1354
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
Area
1354
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
UPP
 