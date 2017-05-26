Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 24, 2017
Case Number
14140
Amount
$5,466.79
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Shirley Hall, et al.
931 Beverley Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HALL, SHIRLEY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
130.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
130 
Lot Square Ft.
3900 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 