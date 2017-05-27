Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 25, 2017
Case Number
14157
Amount
$3,025.84
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Konstantena Fotopolous, et al.
5750 Rushwood Dr.
Dublin Ohio 43017
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.33100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
160.00 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
160 
Lot Square Ft.
14400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 