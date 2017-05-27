Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 22, 2017
Case Number
880714
Amount
$53,012.05
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Ambrose

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Patdan Va, LLC, et al.
4299 Cranwood Parkway
Warrensville Heights Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
26040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.88200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
2634.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
38415 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 