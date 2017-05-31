Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
14158
Amount
$3,686.73
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Willie R. Jones, etc., et al.
1796 Longwood Dr.
Mayfield Heights Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JONES, WILLIE R AND MARY T TR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
5924 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.26100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
143.80 
Legal Frontage
90.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
11379 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
796
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1591
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
8
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
14
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1591
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1591
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1591
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1371
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
0
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1371
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
2
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
10
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Use

Area
1371
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1371
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
1371
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 