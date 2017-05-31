Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 23, 2017
Case Number
880728
Amount
$50,324.96
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Robert L. Chilton, et al.
24371 Ridgeline Dr.
Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Chilton, Denise & Robert L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.14200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
46.00 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
6164 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 