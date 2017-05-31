Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 880728
- Amount
- $50,324.96
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge T. McCormick
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Robert L. Chilton, et al.
24371 Ridgeline Dr.Bedford Heights Ohio 44146
