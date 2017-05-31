Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 880735
- Amount
- $467.33
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge K. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Lois A. Schultz, et al.
3420 Wooster Rd., Apt. 506BRocky River Ohio 44116
