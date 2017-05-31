Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 23, 2017
Case Number
880739
Amount
$1,451.05
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

David Scheeff, et al.
11111 Detroit Ave., Apt. 101
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
31.00 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3100 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 