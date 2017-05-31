Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 880746
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Sharon A. Nyer, etc.
547 East 266th St.Euclid Ohio 44132
Plaintiff's Attorney
Mark D. Amaddio Co.,L.P.A.
1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 500
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Lake Hospital System, Inc., et al.
Cynthia Moore-Hardy Statutory Agent, 36000 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby, OH 44094
About your information and the public record.