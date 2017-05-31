Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 23, 2017
Case Number
880776
Amount
$4,088.44
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Buckeye Sauce Corporation, et al.
3770 Lee Road
Cleveland Ohio 44128
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
1497 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD COUNTER 
Neighborhood
27079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.32500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
119.20 
Legal Frontage
115.70 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14170 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1969
Effective Age
1976
Exterior Walls
B/C
Floor Area
1497
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
9
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
9
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
14

Building Use

Area
1497
Use Description
FAST-FOOD-RS
Description
1ST
 