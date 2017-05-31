Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
May 23, 2017
Case Number
880790
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
New Millennium Health Care of Ohio, Inc.
Hillcrest Medical Building, 6803 Mayfield Rd., Ste. 403
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Plaintiff's Attorney

Joseph William Diemert Jr.
Diemert & Assoc. Co. LPA
1360 S.O.M. Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Defendant

Maureen E. Rote, et al.
4758 Ridge Rd., Ste. 161
Brooklyn Ohio 44144
