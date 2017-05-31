Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 880790
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
New Millennium Health Care of Ohio, Inc.
Hillcrest Medical Building, 6803 Mayfield Rd., Ste. 403
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Plaintiff's Attorney
Diemert & Assoc. Co. LPA
1360 S.O.M. Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Defendant
Maureen E. Rote, et al.
4758 Ridge Rd., Ste. 161Brooklyn Ohio 44144
