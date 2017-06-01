Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 30, 2017
Case Number
14175
Amount
$6,410.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Versal George Leighty, et al.
1478 Jefferson Ave
Brunswick Ohio 44212
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
19 
Zoning Code
U3 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
440 
Use Area
14664 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
WALK-UP APTS 7-19 U 
Neighborhood
28040 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.18000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
56.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7840 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
772
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1952
Effective Age
1943
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4888
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
19
Living Units
19
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
57
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
3
Wall Height
10

Building Use

Area
400
Use Description
APT-BSMT-UNT
Description
BMT
Area
4888
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
1ST
Area
4888
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
4888
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
UPP
 