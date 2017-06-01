Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 30, 2017
Case Number
14176
Amount
$80.00
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Dwon E. Hill, et al.
27399 N. Woodland
Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HILL, DWONE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3015 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5240 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
705
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1914
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1410
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
3
Living Units
3
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
2
Total Fixtures
13
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
11

Building Use

Area
1204
Use Description
OFFICE-BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
401
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
1410
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1410
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
 