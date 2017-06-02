Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 31, 2017
Case Number
14192
Amount
$576.94
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Madge McDonald, et al.
20901 Lake Shore Blvd.
Euclid Ohio 44123
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
29.00 
Legal Frontage
29.20 
Average Depth
29 
Lot Square Ft.
2661 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 