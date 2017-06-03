Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 1, 2017
Case Number
14198
Amount
$974.77
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Brooke Thompson, et al.
5524 Elmwood
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
 
Gas
 
Sewer
 
Electricity
 
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MUD 
Zoning Use
M-RC 
Tax Disrtict
70 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
FRANCHISE FD SITDOWN 
Neighborhood
61189 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.02700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
1185 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
 
 