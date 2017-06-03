Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 880933
- Amount
- $44,650.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122
Defendant
Frank J. Groh Wargo, etc., et al.
2 Berea Commons Ste. 215Berea Ohio 44017
