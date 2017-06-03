Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
880933
Amount
$44,650.00
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland
7007 Broadway Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

James Louis Sassano
Carlisle McNellie Rini Kramer & Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 200
Beachwood OH 44122

Defendant

Frank J. Groh Wargo, etc., et al.
2 Berea Commons Ste. 215
Berea Ohio 44017
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Rushe, Charles A. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
129.00 
Legal Frontage
55.00 
Average Depth
129 
Lot Square Ft.
7095 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 