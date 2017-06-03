Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- May 26, 2017
- Case Number
- 880955
- Amount
- $8,653.55
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Mark Girges, et al.
5100 Lorain Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- GIRGES, MARK
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 10
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DETACHD STORE<7500SF
- Neighborhood
- 50175
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.24900
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 132.00
- Legal Frontage
- 40.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 10856
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- RO
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- PR
- Construction Class
- D
- Date Built
- 1920
- Effective Age
- 1940
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1536
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 15
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 1536
- Use Description
- DEPT-BSM-STG
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 1536
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1536
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 2ND