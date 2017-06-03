Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
May 26, 2017
Case Number
880971
Amount
$138,353.86
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Lynne D. Bacci, et al.
4601 East Sprague Road
Independence Ohio 44131
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BACCI, LYNNE D. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.59200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
699.00 
Legal Frontage
86.50 
Average Depth
699 
Lot Square Ft.
25800 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 