Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 2, 2017
Case Number
14204
Amount
$14,199.18
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Richard W. Linhart, et al.
2364 W. 11th St
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
LINHART, RICHARD W. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2088 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
26071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
49.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7191 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
PRT
Canopy
0
Condition
US
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1922
Effective Age
1910
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2088
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
1
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
1044
Use Description
DEPT-BSM-STG
Description
BMT
Area
2088
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 