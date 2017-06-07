Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
14213
Amount
$9,155.66
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Keybank NA, et al.
127 Public Square
Cleveland Ohio 44114
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
C2 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
130 
Use Area
5600 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
57083 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.21500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
9375 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
1400
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
AVG
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1917
Effective Age
1950
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
2800
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
2
Single Fixtures
5
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
7
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
2800
Use Description
STGE WHSE BASEMENT
Description
BMT
Area
2800
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
1ST
Area
1400
Use Description
APARTMENTS
Description
2ND
Area
1400
Use Description
OFFICE
Description
2ND
 