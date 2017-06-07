Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
14216
Amount
$457.13
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

All 4 You Realtors, LLC, et al.
10826 Tamcoma, Apt. 2
Cleveland Ohio 44108
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
GR 
Zoning Use
COM- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC 
Neighborhood
27079 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.06900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
3000 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 