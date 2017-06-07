Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 14222
- Amount
- $1,676.38
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Dawayne Johnson, et al.
1738 LakefrontEast Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- BENJAMIN, AUBREY D
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2886
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27072
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.16200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 150.00
- Legal Frontage
- 47.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 7050
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV