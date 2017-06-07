Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
14222
Amount
$1,676.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Dawayne Johnson, et al.
1738 Lakefront
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BENJAMIN, AUBREY D 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2886 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
STORE W/ WALKUP APTS 
Neighborhood
27072 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.16200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
150.00 
Legal Frontage
47.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
7050 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 