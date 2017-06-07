Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
June 5, 2017
Case Number
14224
Amount
$2,730.48
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

First Ohio Banc & Lending, Inc., et al.
6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Ste. 100
Independence Ohio 44131
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
4KIDS PROGRAM CONSULTANTS 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
126.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
126 
Lot Square Ft.
4410 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 