Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- June 6, 2017
- Case Number
- 14226
- Amount
- $240.73
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Steven J. Zsigrai, et al.
1546 Oakwood Dr.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 9
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- GR
- Zoning Use
- COM-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 27071
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.05200
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 0.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 2250
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- RO